Kelowna RCMP cruisers stationed at the Highway 33 entrance to Davie Road on Monday, July 5. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Bomb squad called in as Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious package

Officers have cordoned off an area of Davie Road in Rutland, nearby businesses evacuated

Mounties are investigating after a suspicious package was found outside a Rutland business on Monday morning (July 5).

Just after 11 a.m., RCMP officers were called to a business in the 100-block of Davie Road after employees noticed the package. The focus seems to be around the May Bennett Wellness Centre.

The area has been cordoned off and police are waiting for the RCMP bomb squad to attend and determine if the package poses a threat. Businesses in the area have been evacuated in the meantime as a precaution.

Davie Road will be closed between Highway 33 and Hollydell Road, and Saskatoon Road will be closed between Davie Road and Dundas Road.

The RCMP is requesting the public avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

