Kelowna RCMP deal with ‘incident’ in Mission area

Kelowna RCMP were involved in a police incident in the 4600 block of Gordon Drive, near McClure Road in the Lower Mission on the afternoon of Dec. 22.

Traffic in both directions in that area was affected, though police said there was no concern for public safety.

RCMP left the scene around 3:10p.m. More information will be released when available.

