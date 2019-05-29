Kelowna RCMP find the wrong stolen truck in weekend chase

A high-risk takedown uncovered a Ford F350 originally stolen from Edmonton

It turns out the truck reported stolen that was involved in a high-speed police chase on the evening of May 25 was not the right truck, RCMP said.

But it was stolen.

“I have since learned and can now confirm that RCMP had in fact recovered a near identical grey Ford F350, originally stolen from Edmonton,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a release.

READ MORE: High-risk takedown in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Two Alberta men, armed with sawed-off shotguns, were arrested after RCMP received reports of a stolen grey Ford F350 being driven through the Shannon Lake area. The men evaded police and RCMP had to deploy a spike belt and create a roadblock — both tactics, however, were unsuccessful.

The two Cold Lake, Alta., men were apprehended after the driver high centred the truck while driving through the fields along Old Ferry Wharf Road.

READ MORE: RCMP deploy spike belt in south Okanagan

The truck, however, was not the truck RCMP initially received reports about.

“Police continue to investigate as they search for the grey 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck stolen in the Shannon Lake area this past weekend,” O’Donaghey said. “The crew-cab pickup truck had British Columbia licence plates PB170W attached at the time of the alleged theft.”

