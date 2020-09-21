Kelowna RCMP help search for stolen puppy

The dog was taken from a yard on Burtch Road on Sept. 18

After a Kelowna woman offered a reward to help find her dog, allegedly stolen from her backyard, RCMP are now joining the search.

The dog went missing on Sept. 18, about 2 p.m. from a home in the 1900-block of Burtch Road.

READ MORE: Reward offered for return of Kelowna puppy

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the owner of the dog was inside the home and had left the puppy tied up in a yard.

“The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone,” Cpl. Noseworthy said.

The puppy is described as:

11 weeks-old

Approximately 20 pounds

Boxer/mastiff cross

Fawn coloured with a black nose

Long tail

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog are told to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs