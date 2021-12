RCMP has returned a stolen toolbox and bike to their rightful owners

Kelowna RCMP has returned over a thousand dollars worth of stolen goods to the rightful owners.

On Nov. 18, RCMP apprehended a man in possession of a stolen bike and toolbox valued at over $1000 in total.

The rightful owner of the toolbox came forward on Dec.2 and was able to recover the toolbox and its contents.

The stolen bike was returned after a local bike store was able to identify the owner using their purchase records.

