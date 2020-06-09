Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

The body of Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, was found near Kinsmen Park in Kelowna on June 2, 2020. (Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP has released the identity of a woman found dead on a Kelowna beach last week in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death.

The deceased has since been identified by investigators as 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky. Her body was found on the shore near the Maude Roxby Wetlands Boardwalk, a local bird sanctuary, on June 2.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Lemky’s death, as police work to establish a timeline.

“Retracing Yolanda’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Yolanda on June 1 in the afternoon or evening. We are also looking to identify a Caucasian man with short salt and pepper hair who we believe was in her company that day.”

Though the cause of Lemky’s death has not been determined, the RCMP do not believe criminality was involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

