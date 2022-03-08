(Photo - Kelowna RCMP/contributed)

(Photo - Kelowna RCMP/contributed)

Kelowna RCMP investigating 59 vandalized bus shelters

The vandalism could cost taxpayers of Kelowna at least $50,000

Fifty-nine transit shelters have been vandalized across Kelowna, according to RCMP.

A witness told police that on, Jan. 22, they saw an older model, blue Nissan or Toyota vehicle slowly drive past one of the shelters on Rutland Road. The witness heard a powered air gun firing and glass shattering.

“In addition to denying transit users some protection from our winter weather, these incidents of vandalism have cost the taxpayers of Kelowna at least $50,000, just to replace the glass alone,” said City of Kelowna transit service coordinator Mike Kittmer.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for anyone who might have information on the incidents. To make a report, Kelowna’s RCMP number is 250-762-3300. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: City gives two Kelowna developments ten-year tax holiday

READ MORE: Early morning fire doused on Radant Road

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. MLA slams new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship
Next story
Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Just Posted

Geoff Lawrence coaches two boxers in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna’s MadKatz boxing steps into a new ring

Four building development planned for 2241 Springfield Road
Lack of green space for Springfield development concern for Kelowna council

First West Credit Union and its local divisions, including the Okanagan-based Valley First, have donated $25,000 to support Ukraine relief efforts (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky).
Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts

(Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets clinch WHL playoff spot