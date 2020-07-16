RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Kelowna RCMP investigate shots fired on Pandosy Street

Officers immediately flooded the area but the suspect was not located

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating reports of a firearm being discharged on Pandosy Street late Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., RCMP was called to the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna after a resident reported hearing what she believed to be gunshots. The witness told police she had seen a woman holding what appeared to be a handgun fleeing the scene in a blue car.

Officers immediately flooded the area and were assisted by RCMP Air Services but the suspect was not located.

READ MORE: BC CDC warns of two more Kelowna flights with COVID-19 exposure

An examination of the scene revealed that a window of a residence had been shot several times with pellets from a BB gun.

“At this time we do not believe there were any injuries as a result of this incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are still looking to identify the woman believed to have been involved.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her 30s or 40s. She had darker blonde shoulder-length hair and was wearing a blue sundress.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

RCMP

