Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious activity at Rutland construction site

“We are dealing with three separate incidents and believe there to be one male suspect,” RCMP say

Kelowna RCMP released this photo of a suspect involved in a string of suspicious activity at a Rutland construction site. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a suspect in a string of suspicious circumstances at a construction site in Rutland.

RCMP say three attempts have been made to sabotage a natural gas line connecting to a construction site in the 600 block of Rutland Road North.

The first was on Dec. 6, where the Kelowna RCMP was called to the site by the Kelowna Fire Department in response to an item being located on the property designed to cause damage to the natural gas line going to the building.

The second attempt came on Dec. 15 when officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on site. It was later determined the individual had gained access to a garage on-site.

The third incident was reported on Dec. 21 when police found accelerants located near the natural gas line that were intended to cause damage. RCMP are not sharing details about the nature of the devices found to “protect the integrity” of the investigation.

“We are dealing with three separate incidents and believe there to be one male suspect. The motive is not known but the actions of the individual, had they been successful in their efforts, had the potential to cause serious damage to property and would have endangered the safety of anyone who would have been nearby at the time. We need your help to identify the person responsible,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

If you have any information about the suspect or these incidents, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

