Kelowna RCMP investigate theft from local business

Officers and police dogs were unable to locate the suspect

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a suspect fled the scene of business robbery that took place last Sunday.

An employee at a business in the 2400-block of Highway 97N reported that a man walked into the store about noon on April 12, and walked out with the cash register’s drawer.

Officers along with a canine unit attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

RCMP determined the suspect left the store in a white full size pick up truck, towing a black trailer that contained a recreational vehicle.

The make and model of the vehicle and trailer are not currently known.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 5-foot-10 in height with a slim build and short light brown hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, light coloured blue jeans, black running shoes, a black baseball hat and an orange watch.

“The investigation conducted by our frontline officers has resulted in the gathering of evidence including video surveillance,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Solana Paré.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect from the video surveillance fleeing the scene.”

Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

