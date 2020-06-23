Graffiti at Gyro Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP investigate vandalism at Gyro Beach

The new washroom buildings were tagged on June 22

The Kelowna RCMP and City of Kelowna are looking for information regarding the vandalism of the new washrooms at Gyro Beach.

Police were called to 3400 block of Lakeshore Road about 1 p.m. on June 22, after receiving reports of graffiti spray painted on City of Kelowna buildings.

The buildings were tagged in graffiti with the characters ‘SEKC’ spray-painted in red.

It’s believed the graffiti appeared sometime overnight between June 21 and 22.

RCMP are looking for witnesses who may recognize the tag.

If you have information related to the mischief, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 20-35784. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

