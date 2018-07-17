Kelowna RCMP investigating after woman finds a bullet in her car

The police believe it was an act of negligence

Police continue to probe what is believed to be an act of mischief, which had the potential to harm an innocent person, after a woman discovered a bullet hole in the side of her motor vehicle Thursday afternoon in Kelowna.

On July 12 at 4:42 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a set of suspicious circumstances surrounding what police believe to be a negligent act, which caused property damage to a woman’s vehicle. Police have learned that the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 12, while the woman’s car was travelling northbound along Benvoulin Road near the intersection of Beetlestone Drive.

Police have been told that the woman heard a loud bang to the passenger side of her blue 2013 Nissan Sentra. Initially she thought someone had thrown a rock at her car, but was shocked when she eventually got home to discover what appeared to be the remnants of a bullet lodged in the passenger side door of vehicle.

It is unclear as to where the bullet originated from, and no one has yet come forward to speak with police. However, Kelowna RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services has become involved in the case.

“Forensic investigators have seized the bullet, since recovered from the woman’s vehicle, for examination, as they look for clues to hopefully help them identify the person who may be behind this reckless incident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

