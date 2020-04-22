Vehicle accident just outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna. Southbound traffic halted. Ambulance on scene. (Photo - Brendan Shykora)

Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

The collision happened on April 12 near Duck Lake on Highway 97

A collision near Duck Lake on Highway 97 North that sent two people to hospital is now being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services.

The crash happened back on April 12, about 12:30 p.m., when a grey Chevrolet Cruze sedan struck a red Ford F150 full-size pickup truck conducting road maintenance stopped on the southbound side of the highway.

Both the driver of the sedan and the truck were transported to hospital. The driver of the sedan had serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the road maintenance truck had minor injuries.

According to Cst. Solana Paré both vehicles were heavily damaged and not drivable. RCMP is now investigating the contributing factors of the crash and is looking for witnesses with information about the driving behaviour of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan travelling southbound from Lake Country to Kelowna.

“Our traffic services investigators are urging eyewitnesses to the crash, to the previous movements of the grey sedan involved or to the operators driving behaviour prior to the collision to immediately come forward and speak with police,” stated Cst. Paré.

RCMP is also appealing to the public for dash camera footage who may have travelling on Highway 97 N between Lake Country and Kelowna on April 12th, 2020 around the time of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

READ MORE: Accident involving medevac on Coquihalla Highway cleared

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight
Next story
PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

The collision happened on April 12 near Duck Lake on Highway 97

UPDATE: New photos released of Kelowna man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Downtown Kelowna Association cancells block party

The annual party was scheduled for June 11, 2020

Kelowna hockey player sues city, opponent, league, after suffering broken ankle

Ryan Bachmeier alleges Greg Hopf injured him while playing in a ‘careless, reckless and negligent manner’

Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP remain on scene

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Most Read