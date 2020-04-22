Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

Vehicle accident just outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna. Southbound traffic halted. Ambulance on scene. (Photo - Brendan Shykora)

A collision near Duck Lake on Highway 97 North that sent two people to hospital is now being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services.

The crash happened back on April 12, about 12:30 p.m., when a grey Chevrolet Cruze sedan struck a red Ford F150 full-size pickup truck conducting road maintenance stopped on the southbound side of the highway.

Both the driver of the sedan and the truck were transported to hospital. The driver of the sedan had serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the road maintenance truck had minor injuries.

According to Cst. Solana Paré both vehicles were heavily damaged and not drivable. RCMP is now investigating the contributing factors of the crash and is looking for witnesses with information about the driving behaviour of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan travelling southbound from Lake Country to Kelowna.

“Our traffic services investigators are urging eyewitnesses to the crash, to the previous movements of the grey sedan involved or to the operators driving behaviour prior to the collision to immediately come forward and speak with police,” stated Cst. Paré.

RCMP is also appealing to the public for dash camera footage who may have travelling on Highway 97 N between Lake Country and Kelowna on April 12th, 2020 around the time of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

READ MORE: Accident involving medevac on Coquihalla Highway cleared

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash