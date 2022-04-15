Kelowna RCMP investigating downtown Friday morning stabbing

Two men went to hosptial with non-live threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a double-stabbing that took place downtown early Friday morning.

RCMP were conducting patrols just before 3:00 a.m. when they observed a fight occurring in the south alley next to the Fire Hall on Water Street. When the officers intervened, they found two men, aged 26 and 28, with injuries consistent with stab wounds. The men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

The investigation is being handled by the General Investigative Services, Assault-Robbery Unit.

“It is unknown at this time, what led up to this act of violence,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for Kelowna RCMP. “If anyone has information about this stabbing, our investigators want to hear from them. Please contact the Kelowna RCMP GIS by calling 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2022-21659”.

If you have information and want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

