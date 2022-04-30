Kelowna RCMP investigating early morning assault in Rutland

The investigation is still ongoing

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred early Saturday morning (April 30).

Around 8:35 a.m., RCMP received calls about a man reportedly getting assaulted by two suspects in a house at the 200 block of Nickel Road. On arrival, the police found a 33-year-old man suffering from serious injuries he received from the attack.

He was taken to hospital.

A 41-year-old man was also found in the house with minor injuries related to bear spray from the assault.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public,” said Cst. Solana Paré from Kelowna RCMP. “This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no arrests have been made at this time.”

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information about the crime or suspicious activity in the area, they are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in early morning robbery, assault

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultKelownaRCMP