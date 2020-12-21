Kelowna RCMP investigating series of damaged bus shelters

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of damages to bus shelters in the city. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of damaged bus shelters in the city.

Police said the City of Kelowna reported that 37 bus shelters have been damaged over the last several weeks. A majority of the damaged shelters have been in the Lakeshore Road, Glenmore Road and Springfield Road areas.

“We believe a grey sedan style car may be involved in at least some of these incidents,” Kelowna RCMP’s Cst. Hammer said.

“The damage seems to be happening primarily extremely late at night. We are in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the areas, and we are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

City of KelownaRCMP