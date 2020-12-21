Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of damages to bus shelters in the city. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of damages to bus shelters in the city. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna RCMP investigating series of damaged bus shelters

Kelowna RCMP confirmed 37 bus shelters have been damaged

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of damaged bus shelters in the city.

Police said the City of Kelowna reported that 37 bus shelters have been damaged over the last several weeks. A majority of the damaged shelters have been in the Lakeshore Road, Glenmore Road and Springfield Road areas.

“We believe a grey sedan style car may be involved in at least some of these incidents,” Kelowna RCMP’s Cst. Hammer said.

“The damage seems to be happening primarily extremely late at night. We are in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the areas, and we are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Kelowna snow removal teams prepared for forecasted snowstorm

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of KelownaRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death
Next story
Four of 55 reviews into police shootings completed in 2020; one officer charged

Just Posted

Areas affected by the power outage.
Thousands without power in Kelowna

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of damages to bus shelters in the city. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna RCMP investigating series of damaged bus shelters

Kelowna RCMP confirmed 37 bus shelters have been damaged

City of Kelowna snow removal crews are ready to jump into action. (File)
Kelowna snow removal teams prepared for forecasted snowstorm

10–20 centimetres of snow is expected by Monday morning in B.C.’s southern Interior

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews at a scene off Postill Lake Road Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 where a skier suffered a suspected spinal injury. (Contributed)
Skier with suspected spinal injury rescued from Kelowna backcountry

Two skiers were practicing flips off Postill Lake Road; COSAR called for helicopter rescue

A flight landing at Kelowna International Airport in March 2020. (File)
Six Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19 through December

Six flights to or from YLW carried COVID-positive passengers

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.
Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Tributes have been pouring in for longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, who died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 17, at age 60. (Cory Bialecki photo)
Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

Glenn Mitchell, managing editor at the Morning Star for nearly 30 years, died suddenly Dec. 17

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help save Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema, which opened at its current 30th Avenue location as a dance hall in 1929 and was converted to a movie theatre in 1938. (GoFundMe photo)
Historic Okanagan cinema focus of GoFundMe campaign

Society launches campaign to help save Vernon’s Towne Cinema which opened on 30th Avenue in 1938

Most Read