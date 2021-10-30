(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file photo)

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file photo)

Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death

A woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday evening

Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday evening (Oct. 29).

Mounties were called to the 1800-block of Vasile Road just after 6 p.m., and they believe her death to be suspicious.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

No arrests have been made, and the woman’s identity will not be disclosed. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Owner of Kelowna electronic store calls on RCMP to address crime after series of break-ins

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination required at Kelowna International Airport

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Owner of Kelowna electronic store calls on RCMP to address crime after series of break-ins
Next story
It’s not just you, study finds even some spiders have arachnophobia

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death

Security camera footage at Andre’s Electronic Experts on Clement Avenue in Kelowna shows someone breaking into the store during the morning of Oct. 30. (Andre Blanleil/Facebook)
Owner of Kelowna electronic store calls on RCMP to address crime after series of break-ins

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls earlier this year. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
BC Wildfire announces 1,100 planned burns between Penticton and Peachland

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Proof of vaccination required at Kelowna International Airport