RCMPin Kelowna is investigating the cause of an incident that saw a garage go on fire. (Heather Friesen/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating the cause of a garage fire

KFD responded to multiple 911 calls at around 3 p.m. on Saturday

RCMP in Kelowna is investigating the cause of a fire after the city’s fire department received multiple 911 calls at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It was first reported to Kelowna Fire Department’s dispatch centre that a garage located on Chandler Ave. was on fire.

The fire department released a statement in the aftermath of the incident on Saturday afternoon, saying that crews gained access to the garage and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The home on the property of the garage has been vacant for an extended period of time, according to the department.

KFD responded to the calls by sending three engines, a rescue unit and a vehicle.

RCMP, along with the KFD, are currently investigating the cause of the fire after the first arriving officer reported visible flames and smoke coming from the garage.

