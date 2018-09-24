Kelowna RCMP issue tickets during Hells Angels annual Poker Run

Kelowna motorists may have been held up in traffic along Glenmore Road on Saturday due to the long line up of motorcycles who obstructed the flow of traffic during the annual Hells Angels Poker Run.

On Sept. 22, Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and Kelowna members were patrolling the Glenmore area in order to keep the public safe and ensure traffic laws were obeyed for the 11th annual Hells Angels Motorcycle (HAMC) Poker Run.

The approximately 90 participants of the HAMC, were to travel through Kelowna via Glenmore Road and end the run in Vernon with a few planned stops along the way.

RELATED: Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services issued a number of violation tickets to riders involved in the Poker Run including the lead bike who allegedly failed to obey a traffic light and then held up five blocks of traffic along Glenmore Road.

“The driver of the lead bike was pulled over and issued a violation ticket after refusing to advance at an unobstructed green light,” said Const. Lesley Smith “The driver was waiting for the entire group to line up and despite a clear direction from the Kelowna RCMP member on scene to drive forward, the lead driver remained stationary at the green light.”

Officers pulled the lead bike over and the driver was subsequently issued a ticket for failing to obey a traffic control device. This stop of the lead bike resulted in the entire ride coming to a halt as the participants did not know the marked route to Vernon B.C. and were waiting for the lead.

Once the violation ticket was issued and the riders agreed to obey all traffic laws, the Poker Ride continued safely and no further incidents were reported.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.