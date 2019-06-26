Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street (Photo by Steven Lin)

Kelowna RCMP launch crime reporting website

RCMP look to modernize police operations throughout the Okanagan

The Kelowna RCMP are taking an online approach for non-emergencies in the Okanagan.

The local cop shop has been chosen to be part on an online crime reporting pilot project, one of only four RCMP detachment’s across B.C.

The BC RCMP Online Crime Reporting (OCRe) tool was launched on Wednesday and will enable Okanagan residents to report non-emergencies, property-related crimes that are not in progress or require no further follow up by an officer.

“This tool will allow the general public to report non-emergency crimes online through the detachment website, with the goal of freeing up time for front-line personnel, including both police dispatchers and police officers, to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies,” said Supt. Brent Mundle, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

“This online system exemplifies our efforts to actively modernize our police operations here in Kelowna and keep up with technological advances,” said Mundle. “It will also allow our frontline personnel to focus on other essential core duties.”

The OCRe tool is accessible to all in the Kelowna RCMP area including West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country. With a valid email address, the OCRe can be accessed on computers, smart phones and tablets to report crimes that meet any of these criteria:

  • Your report will NOT require a follow up by a police officer
  • You have no witness or suspect
  • You have lost something that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it
  • There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals

The project is reported to last throughout the summer. Check the OCRe tool at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/kelowna/.

