Kelowna RCMP locate missing woman

Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 9

The Kelowna RCMP have located missing 30-year-old Martina Alexis Buchanan.

Buchanan was found safe and sound after she was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The RCMP thank the media and the public for their assistance.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP patrolling school zones in effort to slow speeders

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter