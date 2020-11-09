Kelowna RCMP locate missing woman safe and sound

The Kelowna RCMP has located missing Kelowna woman Michalina “Minnie” Karpiak safe and sound.

Karpiak, who has dementia, was reported missing after she had last been seen riding her red electric scooter along the 1000 block of Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Nov. 8.

That night, just before 10 p.m., Central Okanagan Search and Rescue began to search for Karpiak with 15 volunteers.

A witness indicated seeing Karpiak around 10 p.m on Ellis Street, so searchers focused on the area between Kelowna General Hospital, Knox Mountain, Gordon Drive and Okanagan Lake.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a desk clerk at a hotel on Gordon Drive called the RCMP and reported that the subject was in the lobby.

The RCMP thank the public and the media for assistance in the search.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter