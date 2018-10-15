Kelowna RCMP look for alleged theft suspect

The alleged theft of a wallet was committed inside a Kelowna business

RCMP investigators are turning to the general public in an effort to further an ongoing theft investigation in Kelowna.

On Oct. 12 just after 9:30 p.m., RCMP received a report of an alleged theft of wallet committed inside a Kelowna business located in the 1800 block of Gordon Drive. Police have learned that the suspect in the theft was captured on video surveillance.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP search for man after attempted assault

The theft suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 50-60 years of age, observed in the footage wearing a blue base ball cap with white emblem, blue jeans and a dark coloured hooded sweatshirt. Video surveillance image attached.

Anyone with any information, regarding the possible identity of this individual, is asked to contact Cst. Regan Donahue of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

