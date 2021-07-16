Kelowna RCMP look for car that may have hit a teen on a skateboard

The hit and run took place on Thomspon Road at 10:00p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A 14-year-old boy was hit while skateboarding on Thompson Road.

According to RCMP, he was heading north and was hit by a southbound car, that kept driving after the altercation. One of the neighbours heard the incident and called 911.

Crime Stoppers is now asking for the public’s help to find the car.

It is a dark coloured ford sedan, that may have front end damage. The hit and run occured at the 800 block of Thompson Road on April 22 at about 10 p.m.

