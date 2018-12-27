Kelowna RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault case

Suspect described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, with a muscular build, lighter coloured hair and a short beard. He was seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, a pair of black sweat pants and a black ball cap. photo: contributed

RCMP have released images of a suspect in hopes the public will be able to identify him

RCMP are now releasing video surveillance images captured of an unknown adult male suspect, in an effort to further their still ongoing investigation into an alleged assault, that took place in late November.

On Nov. 25 at 7:17 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a disturbance involving an assault that allegedly took place out front of a restaurant located in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street.

The adult male victim, who was medically examined at the scene and later transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“An image of the suspect was captured on video surveillance equipment monitoring a nearby business,” said Cpl. Jesses O’Donaghey. “Police are now turning to the public for their assistance in identifying the male they believe was involved in the physical altercation.”

The unknown suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, with a muscular build, lighter coloured hair and a short beard. He was seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, a pair of black sweat pants and a black ball cap.

“Our investigators are encouraging the unknown male seen in the photographs to come forward and speak with them,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone who can positively identify the suspect observed in the attached photos, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to contact Const. Sean Odermatt of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file 2018-72758.

