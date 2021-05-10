RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at Rutland gas station

Police were unable to locate a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Highway 33 W

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a man allegedly robbed a business with a gun on Highway 33 West.

At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1400-block of Highway 33 West in Kelowna.

A man entered the business where he allegedly revealed a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but were unable to find him.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male. At the time of the incident, he was wearing sunglasses, a toque, a black jacket, a backpack, and had a medical mask on the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

