Police SUV in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses after road rage altercation

One man is in serious condition

RCMP are investigating after a case of road rage got out of hand Tuesday evening in downtown Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP received a call about a physical fight between two males near Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street. Police arrived on scene to discover an unconscious male in the roadway, who appeared to be in medical distress. The second male involved in the altercation remained on scene, he was taken into police custody without any incident.

“The investigation into this incident remains in its early stages as police continue to interview and seek out additional independent eye witnesses,”Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Our investigators remain focussed on piecing the sequence of events together, as they consider who is believed to be the primary aggressor in this incident.”

Initial findings are suggesting to police that the altercation stemmed from a dispute on the roadway between two motorists. That dispute escalated to an altercation between the two individuals who reportedly exited their vehicles and each engaged in a physical confrontation. The dispute ended when one of the males was struck and became unconscious.

The 54-year-old West Kelowna man remains in serious condition in hospital. His prognosis is unknown at this time.

The 37-year-old man of south central British Columbia was positively identified and questioned by police. He was later released from police custody without charge at this time.

RCMP are urging more witnesses to come forward. If you witnesses any part of this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Cst. Ian Grim of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300.

