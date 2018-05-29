Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses for hit and run

A young cyclist was hit on Springfield Road and Gordon Drive

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a hit and run that involved a young cyclist after being hit by a car.

The hit and run took place at approximately 8 a.m. at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road in Kelowna. RCMP have learned that the cyclist had dismounted her bike and stepped off the the sidewalk to walk across Springfield Road when a vehicle struck her bike as it turned right from Gordon Drive.

The force of the impact damaged the youth’s bicycle, beyond repair and caused her to fall to the ground.

“The young girl, who was shaken from the incident, also sustained some injuries as a result of her fall,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “We are told that the driver of the vehicle involved, pulled around the injured child, stopped momentarily without exiting their vehicle and drove away seconds later.”

Kelowna RCMP are asking for anyone with information, or witnesses to come forward. “Bystanders, who were understandably focussed on rushing to the aid of the youth, were unfortunately unable to obtain a licence plate for the now suspect vehicle,” said O’Donaghey.

The unknown vehicle involved in the incident has been described to police as a white 4-door sedan, possibly with a female driver. The vehicle could have markings or damage to its right front passenger side.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

