Kelowna RCMP look to identify alleged break-in suspect

Image of the suspect, described as an Indigenous male, with long black hair, seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt with white lettering that reads “MIND OVER MATTER,” a pair of grey sweat pants, white socks and dark coloured shoes, with sunglasses hanging on the neck of his shirt and at times a light coloured baseball cap; photo:submitted

The Kelowna RCMP and Crime Stoppers are still very interested in identifying an unknown break and enter suspect, they now believe may be responsible for a number of commercial break and enters.

On Aug. 22, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a break, enter and theft from a commercial office building located in the 1600 block of Ellis Street. A property representative told police, that the unknown suspect had gained entry into the building sometime between 4:20 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Once inside the suspect reportedly rifled through desk drawers and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators now believe the break-in is tied to a similar crime committed during the early evening hours of Aug. 17, at a commercial office building located in the 1700 block of Dolphin Avenue. In this case, the suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

RELATED:Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

Police also believe that the same suspect may have been responsible for another break and enter and theft committed in mid June, where cash was once again stolen.

RELATED: B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

“Surveillance images captured of the suspect were featured by Kelowna Crime Stoppers, in their unsolved crimes, on both August 23 and September 19,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “This brazen break and enter suspect has yet to be identified, and the police are now urging the public to come forward with their information.”

If you know the identity of this individual, or you have any information that may assist police in their investigation, you are urged to contact Const. Daniel Fortier of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.