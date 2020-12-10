Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers

Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers

Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Do you recognize this individual ?

RCMP and the City of Kelowna are interested in tracking down the person responsible for tagging the words ‘NCAR’ or ‘NICECAR’ more than 150 times on both public and private property.

CCTV footage, from City Hall on Sept. 18 at about 10 p.m., caught the individual who might be responsible for the tagging.

Now, Crime Stoppers is asking the public if they can identify the person of interest.

The City of Kelowna’s graffiti team recorded the tag ‘NCAR’ in its database and has now removed the tag from property.

You can call Crime Stoppers and be anonymous, and also earn up to $1,500 if your information leads to an arrest.

READ MORE: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

READ MORE: ‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure
Next story
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the day

West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon speaks to mayor and council during a special budget meeting, Dec. 10. (City of West Kelowna)
Proposed 4.75 per cent tax increase for West Kelowna residents

LIVE: Mayor and council debating 2021-2025 Financial Plan in special council meeting

Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers
Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Do you recognize this individual ?

Students are receiving training on how to respond to COVID-19 cases in various community settings. (University of B.C. Okanagan)
UBCO provides rural pandemic response training

The simulation prepares health-care students to handle COVID-19 cases

(Rotary Club of Kelowna)
Rotary Club of Kelowna extends support to youth seeking treatment

The Bridge Youth and Family Services working to support young people seeking shelter for treatment

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, B.C., is a scientist in Portugal, who was one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)
Okanagan residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

Most Read