Kelowna RCMP look to reunite cash with owner

RCMP are looking for any information about possible owner of the money

Police are turning to the media for their help in tracking down the rightful owner of some cash, after an undisclosed amount of found money was turned over to the RCMP in Kelowna.

In Aug. some cash was discovered concealed inside an item donated to a local charitable group. Initially the non-profit organization held onto the currency, expecting that it’s rightful owner would come forward and claim the cash, when they realized their mistake.

“After a number of weeks, a volunteer with the charitable organization decided it would be best to turn the found funds over the to the local authorities,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Not long before a found property police file was generated, sometime in late Aug. or early Sept., an unknown male attended the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment in search of cash he claimed was unknowingly donated to a local charitable group.

“Police want to speak with that man again,” said O’Donaghey. “The rightful owner will be able to properly describe the donated item the money was hidden inside, as well as provide the correct dollar amount and bill denominations.”

The owner or anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 2018-59026.

