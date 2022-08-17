(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Following collision with school bus suspect on the lam after escaping Kelowna RCMP

The man escaped into the Kirschner Mountain area

Kelowna RCMP is looking for a man following a hit and run.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Aug. 16), RCMP were investigating a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Road and Durnin Road when they witnessed a green hatchback hit a school bus with no passengers inside. The RCMP directed the driver of the hatchback to pull over, but instead the driver quickly fled the scene northbound. The bus driver was uninjured.

A while later, RCMP found the hatchback and attempted to surround the vehicle. A female passenger got out of the vehicle before the hatchback took off from police again. As the hatchback was fleeing the scene it allegedly hit the woman along with a police vehicle. The woman was arrested and released on scene.

Later on, the hatchback was found in the 200 block of Loseth Drive. Witnesses saw a man get out of the vehicle and run southeast into the Kirschner Mountain forest.

The RCMP along with air and dog services looked for the man but weren’t able to find him.

“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver, in order to hold him accountable for his actions,” said Sergeant Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section.

After impounding the hatchback, the RCMP found that the vehicle’s license plate didn’t match the car.

The investigating is still ongoing and the RCMP are asking for anyone who saw anything or has dashcam footage to come forward by contacting the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Breaking News car crash Kelowna RCMP

