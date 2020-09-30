The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to identify the man in the image. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

The police are not releasing further details of the investigation

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown man in the hopes of advancing an investigation into a report of an assault.

Police have publicly released images of the man, which were captured on the afternoon of Sept. 20 at an apartment building in the 1900-block of Pacific Court in Kelowna.

The unknown individual is described as African-Canadian with long black hair and was wearing a multi-coloured toque, dark clothing and glasses when the images were captured.

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.“If you know who this is, please come forward.”

Details regarding the allegations and the investigation are not being released at this time.

If you have information regarding the identity of the man, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300. To give an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online through their website.

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

