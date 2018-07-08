Kelowna RCMP looking for missing man

Thomas Quigley, 41 was reported missing by his family

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate Thomas Quigley, 41 who was reported missing by his family.

Thomas Quigley is believed to be in the Kelowna area and Police are hoping to locate him as family and friends have been unable to reach him.

“Kelowna RCMP are looking for Mr. Quigley to ensure he is safe and in good health,” said Const. Lesley Smith.

Quigley is described as a Caucasian male, 5’11, 205 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Kelowna RCMP.

