Kelowna RCMP looking for three male robbery suspects

Kelowna RCMP are searching for three male suspects seen on a security feed stealing six camera kits worth between $500 and $2,500 each on July 28.
The suspects used a power tool to break into Spy Vs Spy Security Source on the 1800 block of Kirshner Road just after 5 a.m. Police responded when the suspects set off the store’s three-alarm call.
After stealing the camera kits, the suspects were seen leaving in two vehicules, a dark Mazda 2 with its licence plate covered, and a white Nissan 240X with a stolen licence plate.
Anyone with any knowledge of the crime is encouraged by Crime Stoppers to contact their Okanagan anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477.
