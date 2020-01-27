Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses following wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Kelowna RCMP is looking for any potential witnesses after a young woman had her wallet stolen on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male. The victim fell to the ground and her wallet fell out of her pocket. The male suspect then demanded the victim give him her wallet but noticed it on the ground and grabbed it. The suspect then ran southbound down Franklyn Road.

The man is described as a Caucasian male in his 40s and was wearing all black clothing.

“The Kelowna RCMP was relieved to hear the victim was not seriously injured during this violent encounter,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “However, our Kelowna frontline officers will continue to investigate this robbery and are canvassing the neighbourhood and local businesses for any video surveillance they might have, in hopes of identifying the suspect responsible.”

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed a suspicious male in that area on Saturday night, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

