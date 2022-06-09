RCMP has spoken with several witnesses but believe there is possibility there are others who have yet to come forward. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses to crash on Enterprise near Spall

The collision happened May 22 around 9:15 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed or may have surveillance or dash cam footage of a two-vehicle crash on Enterprise Way on May 22 is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.

It happened around 9:15 that night near Spall Road and involved a 2018 red Kia Rio and a 2019 grey Volkswagen Golf.

“Although the RCMP has spoken with several witnesses there is still a possibility that there are others who have yet to come forward, we are urging those who may have information to call us,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Kelowna RCMP can be contacted by calling 250-762-3300.

