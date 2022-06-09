Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses to crash on Enterprise near Spall

Anyone who witnessed or may have surveillance or dash cam footage of a two-vehicle crash on Enterprise Way on May 22 is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.
It happened around 9:15 that night near Spall Road and involved a 2018 red Kia Rio and a 2019 grey Volkswagen Golf.
“Although the RCMP has spoken with several witnesses there is still a possibility that there are others who have yet to come forward, we are urging those who may have information to call us,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.
Kelowna RCMP can be contacted by calling 250-762-3300.
