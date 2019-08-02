RCMP have an envelope full of old family photos. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking to get family photos back to rightful owner

Recognize anybody in these photos? Call the RCMP!

Kelowna RCMP are trying to reunite a Kelowna area resident with some cherished photos.

They currently have an envelope full of old photos that are probably very important to somebody.

RCMP are asking anybody who recognizes any of the subjects of these photos to get in touch with them.

You can reach the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 if you have any information.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Do you recognize this family?: Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Crash at intersection of Hwy 33 and Dougall Road in Kelowna

Just Posted

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission spotlights homelessness issue with event

Homelessness is No Picnic a family-friendly barbecue event establishes sense of community

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Kelowna male model to represent Canada in international contest

Adonis Jocsing will go up against 19 other men for top prize

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Young people helped swimmer in distress

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

Large signs allowed at rural Oliver fruit stand

Signs in place at new business are considerably larger than permitted in RDOS zoning bylaw

Most Read