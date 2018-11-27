File photo.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest after alleged car theft

RCMP responded to the reports early on Nov.27

A car theft early Tuesday morning in Kelowna sparked a search by police and concluded with the arrest of a suspect.

Just minutes after 7 a.m. on Nov. 27, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a theft of vehicle from the private driveway of a home located in the 1100 block of Stockwell Ave. Police were told that the registered owner had started his maroon coloured Dodge 1500 pickup truck, left it idling and temporarily re-entered his residence to grab a coffee when an unknown female got into his truck and drove off.

“RCMP flooded the area in search of the stolen pickup truck, which was spotted, a short time later, by one of our officers, abandoned along Poplar Point Dr.,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

A canvass of the area was carried out along with a further search, which was conducted with the assistance of a police canine.

“As a direct result of the police neighbourhood canvass for witnesses, police were called to return shortly after 9 a.m., after a resident spotted the suspect walking in the area,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

A 52-year-old Kelowna woman was taken into police custody without incident. She now faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time, as RCMP continue their investigation.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is slated to be examined for physical evidence by forensic identification specialists.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

