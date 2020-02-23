Elijah Beauregard was stabbed at approximately on June 27, 2019 on Bernard Avenue near Water Street. The 16-year-old boy died a few days later. A subsequent homicide investigation has led police to arrest an 18-year-old woman on a manslaughter charge. (submitted)

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

The Kelowna RCMP have made an arrest in relation to the summer 2019 stabbing death of Elijah Beauregard.

Beauregard, 16, was stabbed shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 27 near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street in downtown Kelowna. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.

The fatal stabbing prompted a homicide investigation by the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU). Police announced that the SCU took an 18-year-old woman into custody on Feb. 21, 2020. A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the matter.

The young woman will remain in custody until Monday, Feb. 24 when she will appear before the Youth Justice Court in Kelowna. The woman was a minor at the time of the offence and so her identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released.


Court Crime RCMP

