Kelowna RCMP need 56 more officers by 2025: report

The additional officers would cost the city nearly $10 million

The Kelowna RCMP needs an additional 56 police officers and 28 people to fill civilian positions in the next five years to the cost of nearly $10 million, according to a report headed to city council on Monday.

The local detachment is bringing its RCMP and Police Services Resource Review to city council as it develops its new five-year plan for 2020 to 2025, which will propose future resourcing needs and provide advice on delivering policing services more effectively and efficiently.

In the City of Kelowna’s 2019 Financial Plan, the average cost per officer is $173,000. Going by that number, an additional 56 officers would cost the city $9.7 million.

The previous five-year plan called for 35 additional officers between 2012 and 2017. Forty new officers have been added to the Kelowna detachment since 2012.

The Kelowna RCMP currently employs 183 officers.

