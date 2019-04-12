Cpl. Craig Van Every stands alongside Gladys Retzlaff, Citizenship Coordinator of the Dr. W.J Knox IODE Chapter in Kelowna. Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP officer honoured for work with youth

Cpl. Craig Van Every was presented with the 2019 Police Community Relations IODE Award on Friday

Members of the International Order of Daughters of the Empire (IODE) honoured Kelowna RCMP officer for commitment to the community.

Corporal Craig Van Every, with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, was awarded for his work with youth in West Kelowna.

“Cpl. Van Every has been coaching youth hockey and ringette on the ice for over 13 years now. He is currently one of the coaches of an under 19 West Kelowna ringette team,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Craig is very well known in the West Kelowna community for his true dedication to young athletes and immense passion for sports.”

Every year, the local Dr. W.J. Knox chapter of the IODE presents an award to a deserving member of the RCMP in the Central Okanagan, who has done special public service to the communities they serve, over and above their regular policing duties.

Citizenship Coordinator of the Dr. W.J Knox IODE Chapter in Kelowna Gladys Retzlaff awarded Van Every early Friday.

When Van Every is not coaching youth on the rink, he is often volunteering his time off ice mentoring other coaches or managing the administrative tasks for his teams.

