Kelowna RCMP officer quick to identify stolen vehicle

A Kelowna RCMP officer’s intuition resulted in the arrest of a 39-year Oliver woman with outstanding warrants.

According to the RCMP, just after 4:15 p.m. on Mar. 4. an officer was busy with an investigation near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street in Kelowna when he noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. He then checked the license plate and the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee the scene but was unable to evade the police. The woman was then arrested for possession of stolen property after a brief struggle with police.

The 33-year-old Oliver woman had several outstanding warrants and is currently in custody on this matter. Her name is not being released at this time.

