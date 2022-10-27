Kelowna RCMP detachment. (Black press file photo)

Kelowna RCMP officer saves life of man passed out in traffic

Officer noticed a man slumped over his steering wheel at a Gordon Drive intersection

An off-duty RCMP officer saved a Kelowna man’s life as he sat behind the wheel of his car in traffic.

Const. Scott Anderson was driving in the 1500-block of Gordon Drive on Oct. 25 when he noticed a car didn’t move when the traffic light turned green. Const. Anderson stopped and noticed the elderly driver slumped over the steering wheel.

He called 911, and after trying to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows, and attempting to open the doors, Const. Anderson broke the rear passenger window with his elbow and put the vehicle in park. He checked the driver for a pulse but none was detected. The Kelowna Fire Department then arrived and performed CPR. The driver begin breathing on his own again and was taken to hospital.

“Scott is a kind, compassionate, and a professional police officer who takes pride in his work and the service he provides to the community,” said Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, NCO, West Kelowna Detachment.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
KelownaRCMP

