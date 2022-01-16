RCMP vehicle

Kelowna RCMP on scene of unfolding incident

Police urge people to stay away from Byrnes Road where an alleged armed man is inside a home

Kelowna RCMP are currently on the scene of an unfolding incident involving a man with a weapon inside a home on Byrns Road Sunday afternoon.

At 11:49 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a man with a weapon in the 1700 block of Byrns Road. Officers immediately flooded the area and determined that the suspect was in a residence in the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “We have closed Byrns Road from Benvoulin Road to Burtch Road as we deal with this matter. We are requesting that the public remain away from the area at this time and if you reside in the area, to stay inside your home.”

This is an ongoing incident and there is no further information at this time. Further details will be released as they become available, said police.

