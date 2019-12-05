Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

The Kelowna RCMP could use the publics’ help in catching a number of thieves who are currently at large.

On Nov. 29, just after 11:00 a.m., a man and woman were seen entering a Subway restaurant located on Leckie Road. After entering the store, the woman stood in line while the man pretended to use the washroom. The man then proceeded to enter the staff room and allegedly snaged two purses. He then entered the ladies’ room and allegedly plucked the wallets and ditched the purses.

The women suspect is described as caucasian, in her 20’s with bad acne. If you recognize the male suspect in the photo, contact the RCMP.

More recently, the RCMP was notified of another robbery to have occurred at a Church on Lougheed Road on Dec. 3. According to police, a trailer parked on the property was broken into within the last two weeks.

The trailer held items used for classes and summer events. The thief left with a full black toolbox, four fishing rods and tackle boxes, lawn chairs, a fire pit with roasting sticks, a hitch assembly and anti-sway bars, a portable camp stove with propane tanks, beach equipment, and miscellaneous camping gear.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any information regarding the crime, contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

