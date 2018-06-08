Kelowna RCMP on the look out for those with the need for speed

RCMP Volunteers from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country gathered in Kelowna yesterday morning for a Speed Watch blitz during which they monitored the speeds of nearly 3,000 vehicles at four separate city locations.

RCMP Speed Watch Volunteers from across the Central Okanagan converged in Kelowna early Thursday morning and deployed to the areas of Clifton Road, Dehart Road, Upper Canyon Drive and Gordon Drive.

“RCMP volunteers captured nearly two dozen licence plates of vehicles, where their driver’s were observed driving at least 21 km/hr over the posted speed limit, or using an electronic device behind the wheel,” Jason Bedell said. “The detailed information gathered by our volunteers will be passed along to the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section who will send a letter to the offending vehicles registered owner.”

Of the 2,777 vehicles clocked during two hours, with radar at all four locations, approximately 950 vehicles were travelling at a speed over the posted speed limit, while 46 of those were said to be at least 21 km/hr over the posted limit.

“During April and May , members of the Kelowna RCMP removed 64 alcohol and or drug impaired drivers from our roadways, issued 97 violation tickets for driving infractions related to intersections and 40 distracted driving fines,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

