Kelowna RCMP on the lookout for missing man

Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022 (Photo - RCMP/Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing man.

46-year-old Nabyl Dine was last seen on Sept. 5, 2022. Originally from Ontario, Dine hasn’t spoken to his family in the last two months, which is unusual according to the police.

Dine is 5’8”, 175 pounds with curly black/greying hair and brown eyes. He has been experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information or who might know where he is, is to contact at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-64759.

