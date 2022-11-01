Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022 (Photo - RCMP/Contributed)

Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022 (Photo - RCMP/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP on the lookout for missing man

Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing man.

46-year-old Nabyl Dine was last seen on Sept. 5, 2022. Originally from Ontario, Dine hasn’t spoken to his family in the last two months, which is unusual according to the police.

Dine is 5’8”, 175 pounds with curly black/greying hair and brown eyes. He has been experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information or who might know where he is, is to contact at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-64759.

READ MORE: Car bursts into flames on Highway 97 near Oyama

READ MORE: Heavy police presence in Kelowna neighbourhood find man with non-life threatening injuries

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelownamissing personOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Body of missing man located along Thompson River near Chase
Next story
Child sex offender who has broken numerous supervision orders to live in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion branches will open their doors Remembrance Day offering food and entertainment, to celebrate and honour the sacrifice of war veterans. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mandate woman charged with disrupting Remembrance Day appears in Kelowna court

Grade 5 students at Peter Greer Elementary collected donations for the Lake Country Community Fridge with their second annual Scare Away Hunger food drive (submitted)
Students ‘Scare Away Hunger’ in Lake Country

Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022 (Photo - RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP on the lookout for missing man

Officers Rob and Jennifer Henson and mascot Sally encourage you to join them at the West Kelowna Warriors game on Nov. 4th in support of the Westside Salvation Army. (Submitted)
West Kelowna Warriors helping Salvation Army kick off annual campaign