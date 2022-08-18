RCMP once again respond to another serious incident in downtown Kelowna

The incident took place in the same area where a man had his face slashed

An officer bags evidence after an Aug. 18 incident in the same area where a man had been slashed in the face two days prior. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)

RCMP descended in force on the same area where a man had his face slashed two days prior.

At least 10 marked police vehicles and two black unmarked police suvs responded around 9:30 on Aug. 18 to the 1400 block of Water Street near the roundabout at Queensway.

Witnesses reported seeing one person bleeding and get into an ambulance. Blood is also visible on the sidewalk.

RCMP have been reached for comment.

More details to follow.

