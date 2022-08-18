An officer bags evidence after an Aug. 18 incident in the same area where a man had been slashed in the face two days prior. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)

An officer bags evidence after an Aug. 18 incident in the same area where a man had been slashed in the face two days prior. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)

RCMP once again respond to another serious incident in downtown Kelowna

The incident took place in the same area where a man had his face slashed

RCMP descended in force on the same area where a man had his face slashed two days prior.

At least 10 marked police vehicles and two black unmarked police suvs responded around 9:30 on Aug. 18 to the 1400 block of Water Street near the roundabout at Queensway.

Witnesses reported seeing one person bleeding and get into an ambulance. Blood is also visible on the sidewalk.

READ MORE: Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

RCMP have been reached for comment.

More details to follow.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Just Posted

RCMP descended in force on Aug. 18 to an incident in the same area where a man had been slashed in the face two days prior. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)
RCMP once again respond to another serious incident in downtown Kelowna

Crash on Dilworth. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
Cars collide at Dilworth and Springfield

PARTY LEADER Max Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, spoke in Summerland on Aug. 18. The meeting was held at Summerland United Church. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
People’s Party leader makes stops in Okanagan

Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and team Czechia are off to the semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championships (Photo - Martin Voltr/@kelowna_rockets - Twitter)
Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA