Kelowna RCMP phone number used in latest scam

RCMP warn of the latest of a scams being reported in the Okanagan

Fake caller ID scams reported across the Okanagan have now hit the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

Reports have been made of fraudsters impersonating police by spoofing the caller ID of the Kelowna detachment. Calls are made to victims who are then asked to provide personal information to aid in a money laundering investigation.

“This scam has resulted in victims providing social insurance numbers and banking information to the fraudster over the phone,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Currently, we have not received reports of identity theft that are directly related to this latest scam, and we want to prevent people from having to make those reports.”

The disguising of phone numbers, as well as impersonating officers, was reported at the West Kelowna detachment last week.

Kelowna RCMP hope to warn of the ongoing scam and assure that police have not made these calls as this is not how the RCMP investigate, stated Cpl. Foster.

Police suggest being aware of all types of theft and fraud that can occur over the internet, phone and even mail.

